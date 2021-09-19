Bella Protocol (BEL) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $11.85 Million

Bella Protocol (CURRENCY:BEL) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. One Bella Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.96 or 0.00004105 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Bella Protocol has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bella Protocol has a total market capitalization of $93.84 million and $11.85 million worth of Bella Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002098 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.08 or 0.00058961 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002827 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61.80 or 0.00129745 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00013047 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.87 or 0.00048015 BTC.

Bella Protocol Coin Profile

Bella Protocol is a coin. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2020. Bella Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,000,000 coins. Bella Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BellaProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bella Protocol is bella.fi . The official message board for Bella Protocol is medium.com/@Bellaofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “Bella Protocol aims to solve current pain points in the DeFi user experience, such as high gas fees and a steep learning curve, and to onboard more users into the DeFi ecosystem. Bella Protocol offers a suite of DeFi products for a streamlined crypto banking experience. Bella provides diversified cross-platform yield farming strategies with auto-rebalancing, and caters to both new and experienced users on-chain or via Bella's custodian service. The project also minimizes the transaction gas fees involved by aggregating transactions and interacting with smart contracts in batches (once every 12 hours). “

Bella Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bella Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bella Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bella Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

