Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,810 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,273 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.34% of Benchmark Electronics worth $3,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 8.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,278,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,119,000 after acquiring an additional 468,271 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 57.9% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,165,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,971,000 after acquiring an additional 793,936 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 6.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,387,242 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,894,000 after acquiring an additional 87,475 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 3.6% in the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 995,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,793,000 after acquiring an additional 34,593 shares during the period. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 0.5% in the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 748,239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,830 shares during the period. 93.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Benchmark Electronics news, Director Greef-Safft Anne De acquired 3,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.74 per share, for a total transaction of $99,974.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,971.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Roop Kalyan Lakkaraju purchased 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.37 per share, with a total value of $47,466.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 7,584 shares of company stock valued at $197,790 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BHE. Sidoti raised Benchmark Electronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Benchmark Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

Benchmark Electronics stock opened at $27.06 on Friday. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.75 and a 12 month high of $32.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $962.85 million, a PE ratio of 34.25 and a beta of 1.14.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $544.66 million during the quarter. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 1.38%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Benchmark Electronics’s payout ratio is 69.47%.

About Benchmark Electronics

Benchmark Electronics, Inc provides integrated electronic manufacturing services, engineering and design services, and precision machining services. The company provides services to original equipment manufacturers of industrial control equipment telecommunication equipment, computers and related products for business enterprises, medical devices, and testing and instrumentation products.

