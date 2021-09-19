Benchmark Metals Inc (OTCMKTS:BNCHF) Short Interest Down 31.8% in August

Benchmark Metals Inc (OTCMKTS:BNCHF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a decrease of 31.8% from the August 15th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of BNCHF stock opened at $0.85 on Friday. Benchmark Metals has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $1.36.
Benchmark Metals Company Profile
See Also: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?
Receive News & Ratings for Benchmark Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benchmark Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.