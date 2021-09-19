Berry Data (BRY) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $181,982.00

Berry Data (CURRENCY:BRY) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 19th. One Berry Data coin can currently be bought for about $0.82 or 0.00001741 BTC on popular exchanges. Berry Data has a market capitalization of $1.65 million and approximately $181,982.00 worth of Berry Data was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Berry Data has traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Berry Data Profile

Berry Data’s total supply is 7,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. Berry Data’s official Twitter account is @berry_data

According to CryptoCompare, “Berry Data is a community-veriﬁed price oracle on BSC (Binance Smart Chain). Berry Data is designed to provide a trustless and decentralized alternative for off-chain data. Also, it provides the infrastructure for decentralized applications to query off-chain data by properly incentivizing miners to provide data. “

Buying and Selling Berry Data

