Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Acquired by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 74.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 390,891 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 166,195 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Best Buy worth $44,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Best Buy by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 77,355 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $8,881,000 after buying an additional 8,152 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in Best Buy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $16,572,000. Tower Bridge Advisors purchased a new stake in Best Buy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,369,000. Donald L. Hagan LLC lifted its stake in Best Buy by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in Best Buy by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 363,130 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $41,753,000 after buying an additional 44,698 shares in the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BBY traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $109.62. The stock had a trading volume of 2,946,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,447,231. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.93 and a 12-month high of $128.57. The firm has a market cap of $26.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.59.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $1.09. Best Buy had a return on equity of 64.85% and a net margin of 4.85%. The firm had revenue of $11.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

BBY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Best Buy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. DA Davidson raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Bank of America raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Best Buy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.44.

In other news, insider Robert L. Bass sold 4,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.37, for a total transaction of $537,195.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total value of $92,678.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

