B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Shares Bought by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,904 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,714 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.10% of B&G Foods worth $2,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BGS. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of B&G Foods during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of B&G Foods during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of B&G Foods during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of B&G Foods during the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors own 66.18% of the company’s stock.

BGS stock opened at $30.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.59. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.26 and a 52 week high of $47.84.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). B&G Foods had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The company had revenue of $464.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.93 million. As a group, analysts expect that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.33%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.07%.

B&G Foods Company Profile

B&G Foods, Incis a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

