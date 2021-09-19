BIKI Reaches Market Cap of $3.59 Million (BIKI)

BIKI (CURRENCY:BIKI) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 19th. One BIKI coin can now be bought for $0.0146 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges. BIKI has a market cap of $3.59 million and $332,231.00 worth of BIKI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BIKI has traded up 16.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.14 or 0.00058763 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.27 or 0.00130057 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00013131 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.16 or 0.00046283 BTC.

BIKI Coin Profile

BIKI (BIKI) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 2nd, 2018. BIKI’s total supply is 400,728,078 coins and its circulating supply is 245,898,566 coins. BIKI’s official Twitter account is @BiKiEnglish and its Facebook page is accessible here . BIKI’s official website is www.biki.com/zh_CN/trade/BIKI_USDT

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in June 2018 and headquartered in Singapore, BiKi.com is a global digital currency trading service provider. The platform is committed to creating the safest, most stable and efficient digital currency trading platform for users around the world. At present, it has supported many languages ​​such as Chinese and English, and serves nearly 100 countries and regions, with over 1 million users worldwide. BiKi has launched a subversive ” mining, buying back and destroying, rising and falling” model where 100% of the platform fee was used to repurchase the platform currency and destroyed them. BIKI (BIKI) is the native Ethereum-based cryptocurrency from the BIKI exchange platform. “

Buying and Selling BIKI

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIKI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BIKI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BIKI using one of the exchanges listed above.

