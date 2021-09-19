Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc trimmed its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,664 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,451 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Biogen were worth $22,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Biogen by 3.6% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,471 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in Biogen by 8.9% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 30,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares during the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Biogen by 93.6% during the second quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 200,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,393,000 after purchasing an additional 96,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Biogen by 0.7% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 86,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,962,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $300.19 on Friday. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $223.25 and a 52-week high of $468.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $331.53 and a 200 day moving average of $309.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $44.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.41.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by $1.13. Biogen had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 34.74%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 18.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BIIB shares. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Biogen from $305.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI set a $324.62 price objective on shares of Biogen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Cowen upgraded shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $225.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Biogen from $453.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Biogen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $395.08.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

