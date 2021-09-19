Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc trimmed its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,664 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,451 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Biogen were worth $22,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Biogen by 3.6% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,471 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in Biogen by 8.9% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 30,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares during the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Biogen by 93.6% during the second quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 200,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,393,000 after purchasing an additional 96,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Biogen by 0.7% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 86,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,962,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.18% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Biogen stock opened at $300.19 on Friday. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $223.25 and a 52-week high of $468.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $331.53 and a 200 day moving average of $309.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $44.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.41.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BIIB shares. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Biogen from $305.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI set a $324.62 price objective on shares of Biogen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Cowen upgraded shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $225.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Biogen from $453.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Biogen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $395.08.
Biogen Company Profile
Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.
