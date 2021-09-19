Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 383 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BIIB. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 0.8% in the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 4,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Biogen by 1.7% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 2,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,333,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Alhambra Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,931 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 83.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIIB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Biogen from $265.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. raised Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $358.16 target price on Biogen and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 11th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Biogen from $380.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $395.08.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $300.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $331.53 and a 200-day moving average of $309.91. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $223.25 and a 52-week high of $468.55.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 16.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 18.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

