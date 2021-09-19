Bitcoin Private 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $67.00 (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 19th. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.22 or 0.00002564 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a market capitalization of $5.82 million and $67.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded down 20.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.64 or 0.00290298 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.23 or 0.00137577 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $92.53 or 0.00195152 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00005531 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000174 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000567 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

