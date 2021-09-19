Bitradio Market Capitalization Hits $69,624.51 (BRO)

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 19th. Bitradio has a total market cap of $69,624.51 and $23.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitradio coin can now be purchased for $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Bitradio has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00015349 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00004566 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00009281 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $276.57 or 0.00580746 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Bitradio is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 15,421,792 coins and its circulating supply is 10,421,788 coins. Bitradio’s official website is www.bitrad.io . Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitradio is a PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to listen to their radio station via webstream. Users get BRO tokens for their activity in the platform. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitradio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitradio using one of the exchanges listed above.

