BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,179 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 11,798 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.29% of BJ’s Restaurants worth $3,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BJRI. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 488,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $23,107,000 after acquiring an additional 68,138 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 806.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 237,330 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,784,000 after acquiring an additional 211,159 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at about $379,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 6.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 31,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BJ’s Restaurants in the first quarter valued at about $385,000.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $59.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.09.

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, Director Pozzo James Dal sold 7,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total value of $274,279.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

BJRI stock opened at $40.58 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.67. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.46 and a fifty-two week high of $63.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $945.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.99, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 2.29.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a negative return on equity of 7.72%. The firm had revenue of $290.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.71 million. Equities analysts forecast that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

