BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) Shares Purchased by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) by 311.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 139,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,467 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.45% of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund worth $2,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $473,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $357,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $184,000. 38.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund stock opened at $16.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.38. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.35 and a 52 week high of $17.80.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income taxes. The company was founded on July 21, 1992 is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

