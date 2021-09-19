Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $97,393.00 (BCUG)

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (CURRENCY:BCUG) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 19th. One Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance coin can now be purchased for $1.69 or 0.00003557 BTC on major exchanges. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has a market cap of $2.33 million and approximately $97,393.00 worth of Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has traded down 33.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance Profile

BCUG is a coin. It launched on March 15th, 2021. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s total supply is 1,522,142 coins and its circulating supply is 1,377,892 coins. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s official Twitter account is @BlockchainCutie

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockchain Cuties Universe is a multi-blockchain game that offers complex DeFi + NFT mechanics which deliver true “Play2Earn” concept and aligns incentives of game developers, players, traders and community veterans. Players earn $BCUG by trading Cuties and items on the market, burning resources and Magic Dust in crafting and unlocking achievements.Farmed token distribution happens weekly. “

