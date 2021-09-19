BloombergSen Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

BloombergSen Inc. cut its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,200 shares during the period. Charter Communications comprises about 7.9% of BloombergSen Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. BloombergSen Inc. owned 0.11% of Charter Communications worth $150,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHTR. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Charter Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Charter Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in Charter Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 58 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

CHTR traded down $1.76 on Friday, hitting $763.48. The company had a trading volume of 3,404,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 990,157. The firm has a market cap of $140.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.46, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $572.46 and a 1 year high of $825.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $766.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $701.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 13.08%. Charter Communications’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.63 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 21.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.94, for a total transaction of $5,548,874.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CHTR. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $816.00 to $848.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. increased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $708.00 to $724.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $771.00 to $869.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist raised their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $787.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $808.57.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

