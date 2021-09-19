BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Acquires 241,834 Shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) by 724.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 275,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 241,834 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.24% of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF worth $12,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDXJ. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 6,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Proequities Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the period.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $40.48 on Friday. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $39.51 and a 1 year high of $62.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.13.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

