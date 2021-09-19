BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Acquires 49,010 Shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 25.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 242,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,010 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.27% of Webster Financial worth $12,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Webster Financial by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 118,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,326,000 after acquiring an additional 14,825 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Webster Financial by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 153,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,170,000 after acquiring an additional 33,056 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Webster Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $493,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 134.5% in the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 451,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,062,000 after purchasing an additional 258,776 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 5.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 56,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares during the period. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WBS shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.09.

Shares of NYSE:WBS opened at $48.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.55. Webster Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $23.67 and a 52-week high of $63.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.25 and a 200 day moving average of $53.58.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $293.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.12 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 26.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Webster Financial Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is currently 57.55%.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

