BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Acquires 55,595 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 929.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,577 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,595 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.07% of Gartner worth $14,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 186 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gartner during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 191 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gartner during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Gartner in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Gartner from $234.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Gartner from $266.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Gartner from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.33.

Shares of NYSE IT opened at $310.33 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $290.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $240.29. Gartner, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.86 and a 1 year high of $318.30. The company has a market capitalization of $25.96 billion, a PE ratio of 47.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.51. Gartner had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 67.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Gartner news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 2,872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.28, for a total transaction of $848,044.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Hensel sold 3,177 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.50, for a total transaction of $992,812.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,463 shares in the company, valued at $769,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,222 shares of company stock worth $6,176,175 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.

