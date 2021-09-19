BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Acquires 61,482 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 73.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 145,069 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,482 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $13,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VCIT. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.6% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 359.3% during the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.3% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 784,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,973,000 after acquiring an additional 17,858 shares in the last quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 34.2% during the first quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 108,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,072,000 after acquiring an additional 27,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,634,000.

Shares of VCIT opened at $95.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.57 and a 200 day moving average of $94.51. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $92.42 and a twelve month high of $97.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

