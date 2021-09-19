BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Acquires 79,084 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 573,398 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,084 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $13,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter worth about $25,000. First Command Bank boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 84.5% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,107 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter worth about $29,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth about $35,000. 28.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EPD. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.20.

EPD opened at $22.00 on Friday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $14.90 and a 12-month high of $25.69. The stock has a market cap of $48.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.70 and a 200-day moving average of $23.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 11.80%. The company had revenue of $9.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.18%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 85.31%.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.19 per share, with a total value of $221,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

