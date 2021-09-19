BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Boosts Stock Position in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) by 56.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 419,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 151,853 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.11% of The Gap worth $14,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPS. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of The Gap by 73.9% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of The Gap by 444.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,394 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of The Gap by 2,155.2% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,368 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Gap by 19.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,828 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in The Gap in the second quarter worth approximately $184,000. 54.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of The Gap in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of The Gap from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Gap from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Gap from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Gap from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Gap presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.32.

Shares of GPS stock opened at $24.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.61. The Gap, Inc. has a one year low of $15.76 and a one year high of $37.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. The Gap had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The company’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Gap, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The Gap’s dividend payout ratio is currently -24.12%.

In related news, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 19,270 shares of The Gap stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.35, for a total transaction of $565,574.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 65,271 shares of The Gap stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $1,958,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 126,541 shares of company stock worth $3,850,485. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Gap Company Profile

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

