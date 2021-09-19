BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 130,505 Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 218.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,505 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.14% of Berry Global Group worth $12,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 648,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,789,000 after acquiring an additional 13,152 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,683,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,400,000 after acquiring an additional 261,016 shares in the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 405,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the 1st quarter worth about $7,213,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 189.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 52,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,197,000 after acquiring an additional 34,114 shares in the last quarter. 96.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BERY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Berry Global Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Truist initiated coverage on Berry Global Group in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.50.

Shares of NYSE BERY opened at $61.05 on Friday. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.68 and a twelve month high of $70.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.52. The company has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.03. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 31.45%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Berry Global Group Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

