BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 35,424 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 288.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,723 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,424 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $12,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,643 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,444,000 after buying an additional 4,665 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 34,068 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,196,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,915 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,432,000 after buying an additional 3,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 688.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 20,287 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,877,000 after buying an additional 17,713 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ODFL opened at $289.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $33.54 billion, a PE ratio of 39.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $277.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $259.65. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52 week low of $176.34 and a 52 week high of $304.22.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 26.30%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 14.08%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ODFL. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $263.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $264.00 price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $281.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.00.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

