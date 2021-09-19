BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 45,431 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 19.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 274,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,431 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.11% of Alliant Energy worth $15,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 38,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,807 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Alliant Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,680,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. bought a new stake in Alliant Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,378,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Alliant Energy by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 256,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,283,000 after acquiring an additional 86,597 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Alliant Energy by 1,028.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 25,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 23,632 shares during the period. 75.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LNT shares. Bank of America cut shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $60.89 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Guggenheim cut shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Scotiabank cut shares of Alliant Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Alliant Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $61.56 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNT opened at $57.83 on Friday. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $45.99 and a 52-week high of $62.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.85 and a 200 day moving average of $57.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $817.00 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.26%.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

