BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 47,557 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 85.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,557 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.10% of Camden Property Trust worth $13,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 73.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,152,000 after buying an additional 10,070 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 246,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,760,000 after buying an additional 20,296 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 31,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,124,000 after buying an additional 2,531 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 7,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 2,677 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 9,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,214,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CPT shares. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.25.

In other Camden Property Trust news, COO H Malcolm Stewart sold 33,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total transaction of $4,958,478.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 128,635 shares in the company, valued at $19,125,451.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 14,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total value of $2,141,465.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 86,208 shares of company stock valued at $12,826,682. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CPT stock opened at $148.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a PE ratio of 118.68, a P/E/G ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $147.41 and a 200-day moving average of $130.28. Camden Property Trust has a 12-month low of $86.19 and a 12-month high of $154.05.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.97). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 3.50%. On average, research analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.76%.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

