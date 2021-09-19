BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 82,758 Shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) by 554.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,758 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.39% of Bandwidth worth $13,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 37.3% during the first quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 57,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,054,000 after purchasing an additional 15,669 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 5.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 858,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,775,000 after purchasing an additional 46,791 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 44,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Bandwidth by 24.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,954,000 after acquiring an additional 6,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Bandwidth by 4.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

BAND has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bandwidth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Bandwidth from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. initiated coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Finally, assumed coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.77.

NASDAQ BAND opened at $103.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.70. Bandwidth Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.39 and a 12-month high of $198.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.79, a P/E/G ratio of 30.67 and a beta of 0.42.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.36. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 7.99% and a positive return on equity of 3.68%. The firm had revenue of $120.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.51 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John C. Murdock sold 244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $31,000.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,409 shares in the company, valued at $2,592,963.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Rebecca Bottorff sold 528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $71,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,515. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

