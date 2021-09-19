BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 9,350 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,350 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.07% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $13,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 58.9% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,036,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $525,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496,864 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 521.7% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 878,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $141,878,000 after acquiring an additional 737,057 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,698,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $719,399,000 after acquiring an additional 206,414 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 623.6% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 210,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,944,000 after acquiring an additional 181,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 21.9% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 897,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $137,471,000 after acquiring an additional 161,203 shares in the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BR opened at $166.56 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.25. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.77 and a 1-year high of $177.16. The firm has a market cap of $19.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.90 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.19. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.69% and a net margin of 10.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. This is an increase from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.23%.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Vijay Mayadas sold 1,093 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total transaction of $185,176.06. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,023 shares in the company, valued at $4,239,396.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam D. Amsterdam sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.72, for a total value of $944,460.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,957,092.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,576 shares of company stock worth $9,478,456. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.60.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

