BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 9,709 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,709 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $12,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. 77.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ROK. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $275.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $313.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $286.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $283.25.

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.28, for a total transaction of $778,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,496.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Ernest Nicolas sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $667,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,564 shares of company stock worth $6,494,604. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $311.55 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $206.57 and a twelve month high of $327.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $310.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $283.64. The company has a market capitalization of $36.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.22. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 53.06% and a net margin of 22.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

Featured Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.