BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Grows Stock Position in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) by 51.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,781 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.08% of Avangrid worth $12,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Avangrid by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Avangrid by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 18,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Avangrid by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Avangrid by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 34,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avangrid by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

AGR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Avangrid from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.33.

Shares of NYSE:AGR opened at $50.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Avangrid, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.02 and a 52-week high of $56.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.92. The company has a market capitalization of $19.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.23.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Avangrid had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 4.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.13%.

Avangrid Profile

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relating to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related with such activities.

