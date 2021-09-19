BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $12.07 Million Stock Position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 240.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,830 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,443 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.17% of Toll Brothers worth $12,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,448,759 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $876,407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969,973 shares during the period. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in Toll Brothers by 322.2% during the 1st quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,900,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,000 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Toll Brothers by 343.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,808,615 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,431 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its position in Toll Brothers by 2,447.1% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 499,224 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,800,000 after acquiring an additional 479,624 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Toll Brothers by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 814,718 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,218,000 after acquiring an additional 310,955 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TOL stock opened at $62.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 5.18. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.95 and a twelve month high of $68.88. The company has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.56.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 7.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TOL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Toll Brothers from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Monday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Toll Brothers from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays raised their price target on Toll Brothers from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, raised their price target on Toll Brothers from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.80.

Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

