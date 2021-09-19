BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $13.01 Million Holdings in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its holdings in shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) by 68.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 414,617 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.10% of Athene worth $13,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Athene by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Athene by 165.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Athene by 207.6% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Athene during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Athene by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 150,544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,587,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ATH opened at $70.05 on Friday. Athene Holding Ltd. has a 1-year low of $30.05 and a 1-year high of $71.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a PE ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.05 and its 200-day moving average is $61.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $1.64. Athene had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 16.61%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 12.93 EPS for the current year.

ATH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities downgraded Athene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Athene from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Athene from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Athene from $66.10 to $72.72 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Athene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Athene currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.62.

In related news, Director Marc J. Rowan sold 395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.86, for a total value of $25,224.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Marc J. Rowan sold 527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.66, for a total value of $35,656.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,174 shares of company stock worth $996,760 in the last three months. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Athene Company Profile

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

