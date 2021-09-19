BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $13.27 Million Stock Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 33.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,959 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 38,896 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.06% of CDW worth $13,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in CDW during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,999,000. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in CDW by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 25,806 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC increased its holdings in CDW by 73.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in CDW by 283.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,409 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CDW by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 49,350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,619,000 after purchasing an additional 6,489 shares in the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDW stock opened at $191.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.28 billion, a PE ratio of 29.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $190.65 and a 200-day moving average of $176.92. CDW Co. has a 12-month low of $105.87 and a 12-month high of $203.82.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.22. CDW had a return on equity of 87.83% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. CDW’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.43%.

In other CDW news, insider Christine A. Leahy sold 85,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.98, for a total transaction of $16,166,483.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.39, for a total value of $667,726.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,667,672.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 92,346 shares of company stock valued at $17,419,587. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on CDW. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CDW from $190.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.33.

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

