BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $13.48 Million Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 158,131 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,531 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.06% of Church & Dwight worth $13,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 48,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 964,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,273,000 after acquiring an additional 78,659 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after acquiring an additional 11,054 shares in the last quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. now owns 570,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,656,000 after acquiring an additional 38,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 110,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 14,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total value of $1,269,556.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 38,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.68, for a total value of $3,357,809.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,846 shares in the company, valued at $680,091.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,073 shares of company stock worth $8,108,739 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CHD stock opened at $83.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.39. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.62 and a twelve month high of $96.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.42.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.20% and a net margin of 15.96%. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.2525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.69%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CHD. UBS Group began coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered Church & Dwight from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.78.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

