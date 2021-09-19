BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $13.55 Million Stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 411.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 363,613 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 292,567 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.14% of Aramark worth $13,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARMK. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Aramark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Aramark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $191,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Aramark by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aramark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, PGGM Investments acquired a new position in Aramark in the 2nd quarter valued at $234,000.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ARMK. Zacks Investment Research cut Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank raised Aramark to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Barclays cut Aramark from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on Aramark in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.22.

Shares of ARMK opened at $32.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.74 and a beta of 1.95. Aramark has a 52-week low of $24.92 and a 52-week high of $43.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.29 and its 200-day moving average is $36.93.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. Aramark had a negative return on equity of 8.24% and a negative net margin of 2.45%. Aramark’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.69) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aramark will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is currently -258.82%.

About Aramark

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

