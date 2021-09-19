BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $15.17 Million Stock Holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lessened its holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,644 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $15,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 11.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBRDA opened at $171.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.72 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12-month low of $133.51 and a 12-month high of $188.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.79.

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

