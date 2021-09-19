BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Increases Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 90.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,530 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,955 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $12,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 168.9% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the second quarter valued at about $32,000.

NASDAQ MBB opened at $108.45 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $107.91 and a 12-month high of $110.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.48.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $0.073 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%.

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

