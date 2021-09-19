BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Increases Position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 52.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 263,761 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90,885 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.17% of Kohl’s worth $14,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 45,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Summit X LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 32,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Kohl's alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on KSS. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kohl’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.24.

Kohl’s stock opened at $53.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.16. Kohl’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.28 and a fifty-two week high of $64.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 17.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -82.64%.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

Read More: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.