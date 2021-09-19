BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Purchases 40,477 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 85.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,628 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,477 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $14,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its position in PPG Industries by 1.1% in the first quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 5,161 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. grew its position in PPG Industries by 4.1% in the first quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 1,499 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its position in PPG Industries by 4.8% in the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in PPG Industries by 7.8% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 982 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in PPG Industries by 18.0% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 465 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 78.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PPG shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Societe Generale upped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $168.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $163.36 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the company from $115.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.55.

PPG stock opened at $146.74 on Friday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.95 and a 1 year high of $182.97. The company has a market cap of $34.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $161.71 and a 200 day moving average of $164.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.25). PPG Industries had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.40%.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

