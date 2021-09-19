BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Purchases 41,278 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,269 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,278 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.10% of Cboe Global Markets worth $13,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CBOE. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 113.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

CBOE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.54.

Shares of NASDAQ CBOE opened at $123.61 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $122.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.31. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.63 and a 1 year high of $139.00. The company has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a PE ratio of 30.37 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.02. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $350.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This is an increase from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is 36.43%.

In other Cboe Global Markets news, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total transaction of $899,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,497,499.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian N. Schell sold 3,026 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total transaction of $365,510.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,708.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,546 shares of company stock worth $2,446,744 over the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

