BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Raises Position in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) by 103.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 324,128 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 164,614 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.53% of Abercrombie & Fitch worth $15,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 27,439 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,805 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 39,169 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 42,786 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 258.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,056 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Suzanne M. Coulter purchased 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.93 per share, with a total value of $25,151.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kerrii B. Anderson purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.17 per share, for a total transaction of $35,170.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $33.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

NYSE:ANF opened at $37.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.56. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a one year low of $13.70 and a one year high of $47.29.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.93. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 32.06%. The business had revenue of $864.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Abercrombie & Fitch’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

