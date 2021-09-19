BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Raises Stake in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,681 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 13,009 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.13% of Credicorp worth $12,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Credicorp by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Credicorp by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 851 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Credicorp by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Credicorp by 294.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Credicorp by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,791 shares of the bank’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Grupo Santander lowered shares of Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. lowered shares of Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $114.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $174.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.43.

NYSE BAP opened at $107.25 on Friday. Credicorp Ltd. has a 12 month low of $88.67 and a 12 month high of $169.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $107.58 and a 200-day moving average of $124.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 0.90.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The bank reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.09). Credicorp had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The company had revenue of $924.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $818.65 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Credicorp Ltd. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. Credicorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 400.00%.

Credicorp Profile

Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.

