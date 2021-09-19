BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Reduces Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lessened its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,866 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $14,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of The Hershey during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hershey during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of The Hershey by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of The Hershey by 116.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, RE Advisers Corp bought a new stake in shares of The Hershey during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co sold 5,500 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.48, for a total transaction of $981,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,589,218.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.93, for a total transaction of $889,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,226,181.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,079 shares of company stock worth $2,674,010. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $175.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $36.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $177.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.89. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $134.00 and a 52-week high of $182.71.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.05. The Hershey had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 63.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.901 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This is an increase from The Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The Hershey’s payout ratio is 57.23%.

Several analysts have recently commented on HSY shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $166.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $182.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.67.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

