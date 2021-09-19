BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Reduces Stock Holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC) by 63.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 399,048 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 702,789 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.45% of Macquarie Infrastructure worth $15,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure by 7.2% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,543,528 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $49,100,000 after buying an additional 103,128 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure by 2.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,367,487 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $43,500,000 after buying an additional 27,997 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure by 3.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 940,757 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,925,000 after buying an additional 33,825 shares in the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP lifted its holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure by 36.3% during the first quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 932,984 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,678,000 after purchasing an additional 248,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure by 669.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 822,940 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,178,000 after purchasing an additional 715,963 shares in the last quarter. 72.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

MIC opened at $40.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.52. Macquarie Infrastructure Co. has a 52-week low of $24.47 and a 52-week high of $41.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.26.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $288.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.60 million. Macquarie Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 93.38% and a positive return on equity of 18.89%. On average, research analysts forecast that Macquarie Infrastructure Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

About Macquarie Infrastructure

Macquarie Infrastructure Corp. owns and operates a diversified group of businesses providing basic services to customers in the U. S. It operates through the following business segments: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, MIC Hawaii, and Corporate and Other. The IMTT segment provides bulk liquid storage and handling services to third parties in the U.S.

