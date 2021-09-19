BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 11,679 Shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its position in shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,641 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,679 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.29% of WESCO International worth $14,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in WESCO International by 7.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 748,823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,795,000 after purchasing an additional 54,950 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in WESCO International by 119.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 562,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,629,000 after purchasing an additional 306,358 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in WESCO International by 5.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 237,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,452,000 after purchasing an additional 11,345 shares during the last quarter. Snow Capital Management LP increased its holdings in WESCO International by 37.5% in the first quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 224,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,460,000 after purchasing an additional 61,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in WESCO International by 13.8% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 134,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,637,000 after purchasing an additional 16,325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

WCC stock opened at $113.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.30 and a 200-day moving average of $101.62. WESCO International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.45 and a fifty-two week high of $121.19.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 1.65%. WESCO International’s revenue for the quarter was up 120.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that WESCO International, Inc. will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on WESCO International from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on WESCO International from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. TheStreet raised WESCO International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Loop Capital began coverage on WESCO International in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on WESCO International from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.88.

In other WESCO International news, EVP James Cameron sold 999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total value of $119,470.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 3,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total value of $435,675.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,113,101.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair & operating and original equipment manufacturers products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable & conduit, communications & security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting & sustainability and automation, controls & motors.

