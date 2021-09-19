BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 284,749 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 403,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 284,749 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.07% of FirstEnergy worth $15,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the first quarter worth $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in FirstEnergy by 36.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in FirstEnergy in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in FirstEnergy by 34.2% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays increased their target price on FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho increased their target price on FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.60.

NYSE FE opened at $36.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. FirstEnergy Corp. has a twelve month low of $26.17 and a twelve month high of $39.94. The company has a market cap of $19.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.28 and its 200 day moving average is $37.16.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. FirstEnergy’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.27%.

FirstEnergy Profile

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

