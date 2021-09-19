BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Takes Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 495,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,652,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.29% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 14.0% in the second quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 11.5% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 9,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 10,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $477,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $547,000.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of SJNK stock opened at $27.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.36. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $25.58 and a 12 month high of $27.58.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.