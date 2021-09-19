Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $1.78.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Bombardier from C$0.80 to C$1.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Bombardier from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Bombardier from C$1.75 to C$1.90 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen raised shares of Bombardier from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $1.35 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Bombardier from C$1.80 to C$2.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of Bombardier stock opened at $1.48 on Friday. Bombardier has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.32 and a 200-day moving average of $0.97.

Bombardier, Inc manufactures planes and trains. It operates through the following segments: Business Aircraft; Commercial Aircraft; Aerostructures and Engineering Services; and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures and provides aftermarket support for three families of business jets, spanning from the light to large categories.

