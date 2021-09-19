BonusCloud (BXC) Price Tops $0.0004 on Major Exchanges

BonusCloud (CURRENCY:BXC) traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 19th. BonusCloud has a market capitalization of $1.25 million and approximately $3,073.00 worth of BonusCloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BonusCloud coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, BonusCloud has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002108 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.86 or 0.00058671 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002817 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.11 or 0.00128707 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00013057 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.36 or 0.00049193 BTC.

About BonusCloud

BXC is a coin. Its launch date was December 12th, 2018. BonusCloud’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,111,436,298 coins. The official message board for BonusCloud is medium.com/@bonuscloud . BonusCloud’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinxc_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . BonusCloud’s official website is bonuscloud.io

Buying and Selling BonusCloud

