boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

BHOOY has been the subject of several research reports. Liberum Capital upgraded boohoo group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded boohoo group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th.

Shares of BHOOY remained flat at $$74.10 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 30 shares, compared to its average volume of 36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.24 and its 200 day moving average is $87.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.39 and a beta of 0.87. boohoo group has a 12 month low of $68.75 and a 12 month high of $102.85.

boohoo group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the online retail of clothes and accessories. It designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and children. The firm owns the following brands: boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Debenhams, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, and Burton.

