Boosted Finance Trading Down 3.9% Over Last Week (BOOST)

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 19th. One Boosted Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.36 or 0.00004976 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Boosted Finance has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar. Boosted Finance has a market capitalization of $141,069.27 and approximately $46,578.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Boosted Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002244 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.81 or 0.00071386 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.42 or 0.00121236 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.92 or 0.00175074 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,360.27 or 0.07094520 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,286.66 or 0.99836185 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $404.12 or 0.00853223 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Boosted Finance Profile

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 coins and its circulating supply is 59,853 coins. Boosted Finance’s official Twitter account is @BoostedFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Boosted Finance is github.com/Boosted-Finance . The official website for Boosted Finance is boosted.finance

Boosted Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boosted Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Boosted Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Boosted Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Boosted Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Boosted Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.